Dos Primos – O’Fallon, MO Launches eOrderSTL

Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant in O’Fallon Launches eOrderSTL as Featured Online Ordering Platform, Adds Major Delivery Services.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) According to an announcement published initially by St. Louis Restaurant Review, Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant in O’Fallon, Missouri, has launched eOrderSTL as its featured online ordering platform. Additionally, the restaurant has expanded its delivery options through DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats, providing customers with a variety of ways to enjoy their favorite Mexican dishes.

The move underscores a growing trend in the restaurant industry, where convenience, accessibility, and digital innovation are becoming central to long-term success. For Dos Primos, the expansion underscores its dedication to serving the local community while embracing new technologies to meet evolving consumer expectations.

St. Louis Restaurant Review Shares the News

The news was first reported by St. Louis Restaurant Review, a publication dedicated to highlighting local dining establishments, food trends, and restaurant updates across the metro area. Their coverage emphasized the importance of Dos Primos’ decision, particularly the focus on eOrderSTL. This St. Louis-based platform provides restaurants with a more cost-effective and community-driven alternative to national delivery apps.

By crediting St. Louis Restaurant Review for breaking the story, STL.News further amplifies the importance of collaboration between local media outlets and restaurants. This layered coverage reflects the value of independent journalism in supporting local business ecosystems while ensuring residents remain informed about the dining landscape.

Dos Primos: A Trusted Name in O’Fallon

Located in O’Fallon, Missouri, Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant has built a loyal following over the years thanks to its authentic recipes, generous portions, and welcoming atmosphere. Known as a gathering place for families, friends, and co-workers, it has become a staple of the St. Charles County dining scene.

Whether it’s sizzling fajitas, freshly prepared enchiladas, or classic tacos, Dos Primos has earned a reputation for providing a consistent dining experience that rivals larger chains while maintaining a distinctly local touch.

With the launch of new digital ordering platforms, the restaurant takes an essential step in ensuring that tradition and convenience go hand in hand.

Why eOrderSTL Matters

At the heart of this announcement is the decision to make eOrderSTL the featured online ordering system for Dos Primos. Unlike many national platforms, eOrderSTL is locally developed and designed to support restaurants in the greater St. Louis region specifically.

For customers, this means:

Streamlined access to the full Dos Primos menu for both pickup and delivery.

to the full Dos Primos menu for both pickup and delivery. User-friendly digital ordering without excessive fees or confusing options.

without excessive fees or confusing options. Direct support for local businesses, since eOrderSTL reinvests in the regional restaurant community.

For Dos Primos, it offers advantages such as:

Lower commission structures compared to many national competitors.

compared to many national competitors. Direct relationships with customers , helping build loyalty and repeat orders.

, helping build loyalty and repeat orders. Marketing and SEO integration to boost visibility in an increasingly competitive online environment.

By prioritizing eOrderSTL, Dos Primos ensures that its partnership not only strengthens its own bottom line but also the broader St. Louis dining ecosystem.

Complementing eOrderSTL with National Delivery Partners

While Dos Primos highlights eOrderSTL as its featured system, the restaurant also recognizes the importance of offering customers multiple channels to order. That is why it has partnered with DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats, three of the most widely used food delivery apps in the country.

This combination allows Dos Primos to serve:

Local patrons who want to support St. Louis-owned technology can do so through eOrderSTL.

can do so through eOrderSTL. Busy professionals and families are already active on DoorDash, Grubhub, or Uber Eats.

are already active on DoorDash, Grubhub, or Uber Eats. Visitors and travelers who may be unfamiliar with eOrderSTL but recognize the national platforms.

The dual approach ensures that Dos Primos is accessible to the broadest possible audience while maintaining its featured partnership with a local solution.

Industry Trends: Why This Matters Now

The decision by Dos Primos is not just a restaurant-level update; it reflects the broader transformation taking place across the food and beverage industry. Online ordering and delivery have become essential services, with recent studies indicating that more than 60% of consumers in the United States order takeout or delivery at least once a week.

In a competitive marketplace, restaurants that adapt to these changes are better positioned to:

Meet evolving consumer preferences for digital-first convenience.

for digital-first convenience. Expand their reach beyond traditional dine-in customers.

beyond traditional dine-in customers. Build resilience during economic fluctuations or unexpected challenges.

For O’Fallon and the St. Louis metro area, Dos Primos’ decision highlights how local restaurants are keeping pace with national and global industry standards while maintaining their unique regional identity.

Supporting the Local Economy

One of the most important aspects of this development is the emphasis on local partnerships. By featuring eOrderSTL, Dos Primos is contributing to a circular economic model where dollars spent on food ordering flow back into the St. Louis region.

Every order placed through eOrderSTL not only benefits Dos Primos but also supports a platform designed to help independent restaurants across the area thrive. For the O’Fallon community, this means that supporting Dos Primos online can also indirectly strengthen the entire local dining ecosystem.

Menu Highlights Now Available Online

With the expansion of online ordering, customers can now enjoy the full Dos Primos menu from the comfort of their own homes. Popular dishes available for pickup or delivery include:

Steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas , served sizzling hot with all the fixings.

, served sizzling hot with all the fixings. Enchilada platters , featuring multiple sauces and filling combinations.

, featuring multiple sauces and filling combinations. Traditional tacos and burritos are prepared with authentic seasonings and fresh ingredients.

prepared with authentic seasonings and fresh ingredients. Signature chimichangas and chile rellenos , offering hearty portions packed with flavor.

, offering hearty portions packed with flavor. Family-sized meal options, perfect for gatherings or weeknight dinners.

With just a few taps, loyal customers and new diners alike can experience the taste of Dos Primos at home, work, or on the go.

Looking Toward the Future

By expanding digital access through eOrderSTL and the major delivery apps, Dos Primos positions itself for long-term success in a rapidly evolving industry. This investment in online ordering represents both a commitment to customer convenience and a vision for sustainable growth.

The restaurant’s ability to balance tradition with modern tools reflects a model that many other locally owned restaurants may follow. It demonstrates that even well-established favorites can adapt to changing times without compromising their core identity.

Conclusion

The announcement by St. Louis Restaurant Review that Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant has launched eOrderSTL as its featured online ordering platform, while also expanding to DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats, is a milestone for the O’Fallon dining scene and the greater St. Louis restaurant community.

For customers, it means more options, more convenience, and the opportunity to support both a beloved local restaurant and a locally built digital platform. For Dos Primos, it ensures continued relevance and growth in a highly competitive industry.

As restaurants across the country navigate the balance between tradition and technology, Dos Primos offers a shining example of how local businesses can innovate while staying true to their roots.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

© 2025 STL.News/St. Louis Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI technologies, like Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.