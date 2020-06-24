Dominic J. Graves Arrested For Violation of Conditions of Release

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On June 23, 2020 at approximately 1957 hours, officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were on patrol on Putney Road when they observed two individuals that they believed to have court ordered conditions not be near each other.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Dominic J. Graves violated his court ordered conditions of release in that he had contact with a female that he was not allowed to.

Graves was placed under arrest and was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was processed, temporarily lodged, issued a citation and conditions and released. Graves was ordered to appear in Windham County Superior Court: Criminal Division on 6/24/20 to answer to the charge.

