Dollar General Expands Presence to 45 States

Store opening in Wyoming gives major retailer a presence in 45 states

Goodlettsville, TN (STL.News) Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) celebrated a major milestone this morning with the grand opening of its first store in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, expanding its national presence to 45 states.

“Today, we are excited to welcome Pine Bluffs, Wyoming to the communities we have the privilege to serve everyday with value and convenience,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “We believe the addition of each new Dollar General store represents positive economic impact through the creation of new career opportunities, the ability for customers to save money on everyday needs and grants provided by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. As we look to grow our presence in the Equality State, we also look forward to being a good business partner and welcoming new Wyomingite employees to the Dollar General family.”

Grand opening festivities at the Pine Bluffs store in Laramie County began at 8 a.m. this morning with the first 100 adult customers receiving complimentary Dollar General gift cards and tote bags filled with product samples.

Dollar General proudly invests in its employees as a competitive advantage to help develop and grow their careers. Individuals interested in joining one of America’s fastest-growing retailers with competitive wages and benefits, world-class training and development programs that were recently ranked number one by Training magazine for the second consecutive year and the ability to further their career within a growing organization may apply online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

As part of its mission of Serving Others, Dollar General provides its customers with quality products at great prices and strengthens the communities it calls home through economic development and sustainable business practices.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation also awards grants each year to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs. Since its founding in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $172 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

In September 2019, Dollar General announced plans to expand its presence into Washington and Wyoming. Grand opening celebrations for stores in Washington are currently scheduled for early spring 2020.