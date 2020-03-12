Division of Corporation Finance Chief Accountant and Disclosure Review Program Director Kyle Moffatt to Leave SEC

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Kyle Moffatt, Chief Accountant and Disclosure Program Director in the Division of Corporation Finance, will leave the agency in March after nearly 20 years of public service.

Mr. Moffatt has served as Chief Accountant of the Division since February 2018. In that role he led the staff in providing technical accounting and reporting support to the division’s disclosure review program and oversaw the Division’s oversight of public company’s disclosure of financial information. Since 2019, he has also served as the Director of the Division’s Disclosure Review Program through which the Division selectively reviews transactional and periodic filings.

“Kyle’s effective leadership and expertise resulted in him filling multiple roles within the Division—often at the same time,” said Bill Hinman, Director of the Division of Corporation Finance. “His contributions in leading our Office of Chief Accountant went beyond the day-to-day tasks and included significant work streamlining the Regulation S-X rule set. What is more remarkable, is that he did this while also serving as the Director of our Disclosure Review Program. Kyle will be missed for a number of reasons, foremost of which may be the collegiality he spread each day he took on these challenges.”

Mr. Moffatt said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to work with the talented staff of the Division of Corporation Finance. Their dedication and commitment to advancing the SEC’s mission impresses me every day. I am truly grateful to have had the opportunity to serve America’s investors and our markets during my time at the Commission.”

Prior to his roles as Chief Accountant and Disclosure Program Director, Mr. Moffatt served as an Associate Director overseeing the Division’s disclosure review program. In that role, he oversaw the selective review of transactional and periodic filings by issuers in financial services, healthcare, and insurance, and led staff efforts on a variety of auditor and PCAOB matters. He previously established the Division’s Disclosure Standards Office serving as its first Associate Director providing Division leadership with recommendations to enhance the effectiveness of the disclosure review program. Before coming to the SEC in 2000 as a Professional Accounting Fellow in the Division of Corporation Finance, Mr. Moffatt was an audit manager with Ernst & Young LLP. He received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland at College Park and is a certified public accountant.

Upon Mr. Moffatt’s departure, Lindsay McCord, Deputy Chief Accountant in the Division of Corporation Finance, will become Acting Chief Accountant. Ms. McCord joined the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance in 2009 and has served as Deputy Chief Accountant since 2017. She is a graduate of George Mason University.

Patrick Gilmore, Deputy Chief Accountant in the Division of Corporation Finance, will become Acting Disclosure Review Program Director. Mr. Gilmore joined the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance in 2004 and has served as Deputy Chief Accountant since 2017. He is a graduate of Towson University.

