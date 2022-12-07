Dharmaj Crop Guard makes strong D-St debut, lists at 12% premium

New Delhi: Dharmaj Crop Guard made its debut on Thursday on a strong note with a listing at Rs 266 on BSE, a premium of 12% over its issue price of Rs 237 apiece.

The agrochemical player debuted at a premium of 12% per cent at Rs 266.05 as against the given issue price on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Last heard ahead of its listing, the company’s shares were trading at a solid premium of around Rs 40-45 apiece, hinting at a robust debut for the company.

Dharmaj Crop’s Rs 251 crore IPO was open for subscription between November 28-30 as the company sold its shares in the range of Rs 216-237 apiece and its issue was overall subscribed 35.5 times.

The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 48.21 times while the one reserved for non-institutional investors, retailers and employees was subscribed 52.97 times and 21.53 times and 7.48 times, respectively.

Incorporated in 2015, Dharmaj Crop Guard is an agrochemical company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing a wide range of agrochemical formulations.

The range of its products include insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, micro fertilisers and antibiotics to the B2C and B2B customers. It provides crop protection solutions to the farmer.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)