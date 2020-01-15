Dexter Woman, Tara Saunders Starts New Year with $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Dexter, MO (STL.News) Tara Saunders of Dexter likes to play $5 Scratchers games, using the information provided at MOLottery.com to see what games are new and which have the most prizes remaining. In the first week of 2020, that strategy paid off.

Saunders played “$100,000 Money Multiplier,” a game that had been available for less than two weeks with no top prizes claimed at the time. She purchased two of the tickets at Walmart, 2025 W. Business Highway 60 in Dexter, and took them home.

“I had the tickets for almost a whole day,” Saunders explained, saying she remembered to scratch them just before going to bed.

“I scratched the first ticket, and it was a $5 winner,” she said. “Typically, I would think the next one wouldn’t be a winner.”

It did not take long, however, for her to see that she had two winning tickets on her hands.

“When I matched the first number, I thought it was a $20 prize. Then I got another, and I thought it was another $20. Then I thought, ‘Wait a minute – there are a couple of zeros after that!’”

After adding up the total, Saunders saw that she had revealed one of the game’s $100,000 top prizes – the first to be claimed.

“$100,000 Money Multiplier” is a $5 ticket with $14 million in remaining prizes, including four more top prizes of $100,000.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Stoddard County won more than $4.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $460,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $418,000 supported educational programs in the county.