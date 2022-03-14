Georgia man, Dextavious McCurry admits to fentanyl and firearms charges

MARTINSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Dextavious McCurry, of Commerce, Georgia, has admitted to drug and firearms charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

McCurry, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” McCurry admitted to having heroin and fentanyl in January 2021 in Berkeley County. McCurry, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, also admitted to having a 9mm pistol.

McCurry faces up 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for the drug charge and faces up to to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.

