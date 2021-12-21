Detroit: Edward Pryor Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking

Detroit Man, Edward Pryor Sentenced to 120 Months for Armed Fentanyl Trafficking

LEXINGTON, KY (STL.News) A Detroit man, Edward Pryor Jr., was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Monday, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to Pryor’s plea agreement, in August 2020, law enforcement, found Pryor outside of a Lexington apartment building, with a backpack containing a Glock 42 gun, 55 grams of fentanyl, and 160 grams of methamphetamine. Pryor admitted that he possessed more than 40 grams of fentanyl and he intended to distribute it to others. Further, he admitted that he possessed the gun in furtherance of his distribution of drugs.

Pryor pleaded guilty in July 2021.

Under federal law, Pryor must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department; jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA and Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kiebler.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force’s (OCDETF) Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS), a Department of Justice initiative designed to target trafficking of dangerous synthetic opioids.

