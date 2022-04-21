Politics

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Stefano Sannino

April 21, 2022
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman met today in Brussels with European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino prior to their participation in the third High-Level Meeting of the U.S.-EU Dialogue on China.  Deputy Secretary Sherman welcomed the EU’s efforts to provide significant economic, military, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.  They agreed to continue close U.S.-EU coordination to support Ukraine and hold the Russian Federation accountable for Putin’s unprovoked war and abhorrent attacks on civilians in Ukraine.