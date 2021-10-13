Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Israeli Minister

October 13, 2021
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Ushpiz

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Alon Ushpiz today and welcomed the Director General to Washington.  The Deputy Secretary and the Director General discussed the importance of the U.S.-Israel partnership and regional security issues, including Iran.  The Deputy Secretary reiterated the Administration’s firm belief that Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and dignity, and emphasized the importance of practical steps to improve the lives of Palestinians.  The Deputy Secretary also emphasized the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security.

