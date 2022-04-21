Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Bjoern Seibert

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Head of Cabinet of the European Commission President Seibert

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Brussels with Bjoern Seibert, Head of Cabinet of the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They agreed to continue the close and coordinated transatlantic efforts to support the Ukrainian people and impose severe costs on the Russian Federation for Putin’s war of choice and the abhorrent attacks on civilians in Ukraine. Both sides underscored a continuing commitment to urge the People’s Republic of China not to circumvent or undermine sanctions against Russia, and not to provide any form of support for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Deputy Secretary Sherman reaffirmed the United States’ support for the formal opening of EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania as soon as possible. Both sides highlighted the importance of the Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework to our economies and societies, and committed to its swift implementation.