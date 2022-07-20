Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Stefano Sannino

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary Wendy R. Sherman spoke today with European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino to continue their close coordination on a wide range of global challenges, including on supporting Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for its brutal and unprovoked war. The Deputy Secretary and Secretary General discussed joint U.S.-EU efforts to alleviate the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on global food security and energy prices. The Deputy Secretary affirmed U.S. support for the Euro-Atlantic integration of the Western Balkans, including advancing Albania and North Macedonia’s EU accession process. They also committed to continue cooperating closely through the U.S.-EU Dialogue on China and U.S.-EU Indo-Pacific Consultations.