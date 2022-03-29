Deputy Secretary McKeon Travels to Miami, Florida

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon will travel to Miami, Florida, March 29-30. The Deputy Secretary will visit State Department operations in South Florida, including the Miami Passport Agency and the Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) Miami Field Office. The Deputy Secretary will also connect with local university and business communities in South Florida. He will visit Florida International University, as part of continued efforts to engage with diverse students on U.S foreign policy priorities and careers with the State Department. Deputy Secretary McKeon will then speak at the University of Miami to a group of local and international students, as well as State Department exchange program participants. He will also address a group of local business leaders at an event organized by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. Finally, he will visit the U.S. Southern Command and meet with Commanding General Laura J. Richardson.