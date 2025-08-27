Denying Crime Is Political Psychosis: How Mayors and Governors Betray Victims and Gaslight the Public

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Leadership is measured by honesty, responsibility, and the willingness to face reality — even when the truth is inconvenient. Yet across the United States, mayors and governors have too often chosen a different path when it comes to crime. Instead of confronting the harsh reality of violence in their cities, some leaders downplay it, spin statistics to fit political narratives, and attempt to convince the public that “everything is fine.” To many citizens, this behavior borders on political psychosis — a detachment from reality that not only disrespects victims but actively gaslights entire communities.

This disconnect between political rhetoric and lived reality is evident in Chicago and other urban centers where violence remains a persistent problem. While officials emphasize percentage declines or selective data points, residents continue to bury loved ones, businesses close their doors early for safety, and families live with the daily fear of gunfire. Pretending these problems do not exist — or worse, insisting that the public’s own experiences are misleading — is not leadership. It is denial, and it carries devastating consequences.

The Reality of Crime vs. Political Spin

Violent crime has remained a central concern for many U.S. cities. In Chicago, for example, more than 570 people were murdered in 2024. Even though 2025 has seen a reduction so far, more than 250 lives have already been lost this year. These numbers represent real families destroyed and neighborhoods scarred.

Yet when leaders frame this as “progress” without acknowledging the human toll, it sends a dangerous message: that the deaths of hundreds are somehow acceptable as long as the percentages look better. This is not progress worth celebrating — it is a tragedy that demands further action.

Leaders who focus only on statistics rather than the lived reality of citizens are essentially asking people to ignore what they see with their own eyes. This is not governance. It is political gaslighting.

Why Leaders Downplay Crime

Why would mayors and governors minimize the severity of crime? The reasons are varied but deeply troubling:

Political Image: Admitting that crime remains high undermines claims of effective leadership. Economic Concerns: Leaders fear that acknowledging violent crime will hurt tourism, investment, and population growth. Partisan Politics: Accepting federal help or admitting failure may be seen as handing a political advantage to rivals. Media Narratives: Leaders know that controlling the story can shape public perception, even if it doesn’t change reality.

But these motives cannot justify dishonesty. Citizens do not elect leaders to protect political reputations — they elect them to protect lives.

The Human Cost of Denial

Victims and their families most painfully feel the consequences of this political psychosis. Each homicide represents a life cut short, a family torn apart, and a community destabilized.

Families of victims feel disrespected when leaders pretend crime is under control. Their grief is dismissed as a footnote in a political battle.

feel disrespected when leaders pretend crime is under control. Their grief is dismissed as a footnote in a political battle. Residents in high-crime neighborhoods know the truth because they live it every day. Denial from leaders adds insult to injury.

know the truth because they live it every day. Denial from leaders adds insult to injury. Small businesses suffer when customers stay away due to safety concerns. Denying this reality only accelerates economic decline.

In effect, minimizing crime tells victims and citizens that their experiences do not matter. This is not only a betrayal of public trust but also a profound lack of empathy.

Gaslighting the Public

Gaslighting is the act of making someone question their own reality. When leaders insist crime is “not as bad as it seems,” while residents hear gunshots and bury their dead, that is precisely what is happening.

Citizens are told : “Crime is going down.”

: “Crime is going down.” Citizens reply : “But my neighbor was killed, and my business was robbed.”

: “But my neighbor was killed, and my business was robbed.” Leaders respond: “That may be true, but overall things are improving.”

This approach erodes faith in government. People do not want excuses — they want safety. They do not wish to spin — they want solutions. And when leaders refuse to acknowledge reality, they confirm the public’s worst fear: that those in power care more about image than lives.

Federal Responsibility When States Fail

When states and cities deny the severity of crime, reject federal assistance, and refuse to implement serious reforms, they are effectively abandoning their duty to protect citizens. In such cases, the federal government not only has the authority but the obligation to step in.

Federal Funding Leverage : States and cities that deny crime while requesting more funds should face strict accountability. If leaders refuse to address violence honestly, certain funds should be withheld.

: States and cities that deny crime while requesting more funds should face strict accountability. If leaders refuse to address violence honestly, certain funds should be withheld. National Guard Deployment : In extreme cases where violence spirals out of control, the National Guard should be deployed to stabilize communities. The Guard should remain until federal, state, and local leaders implement a clear plan for restoring long-term safety.

: In extreme cases where violence spirals out of control, the National Guard should be deployed to stabilize communities. The Guard should remain until federal, state, and local leaders implement a clear plan for restoring long-term safety. Transparency Requirements: Federal standards for crime reporting can prevent states from manipulating statistics to hide failure.

The federal government cannot allow political pride to override the safety of entire communities.

What Real Leadership Looks Like

True leadership requires confronting uncomfortable truths and taking action. Mayors and governors who sincerely want to reduce crime — and respect victims — must embrace the following principles:

1. Honesty and Transparency

Leaders should present crime data openly, without spin. Progress should be celebrated, but losses must be acknowledged with equal weight.

2. Empathy for Victims

Every homicide should be recognized as a tragedy, not just a number. Public acknowledgment and victim support programs show that leaders value lives over image.

3. Support for Law Enforcement and Communities

Investing in police, prosecutors, and prevention programs is essential. Crime must be fought both with accountability for offenders and opportunity for at-risk communities.

4. Federal-State Cooperation

Rejecting federal help out of pride is reckless. Leaders should welcome partnerships with federal agencies, rather than fighting against them.

5. Action, Not Excuses

Citizens expect results, not speeches. Leaders must demonstrate through concrete policies and measurable outcomes that reducing crime is their top priority.

The Cost of Political Psychosis

By ignoring reality and downplaying crime, mayors and governors create a cycle of distrust and despair. Communities lose faith in their leaders, businesses lose confidence in their cities, and victims lose the dignity of acknowledgment.

This political psychosis not only disrespects victims but also destabilizes democracy itself. When citizens see leaders denying what is plainly visible, they conclude that government is no longer capable of serving their interests. That erosion of trust is more dangerous than any single crime statistic.

Conclusion

Mayors and governors who deny or downplay crime are not engaging in leadership — they are engaging in political psychosis. By attempting to convince the public that “everything is fine” while violence continues, they disrespect victims, gaslight citizens, and undermine public trust.

Crime is not just a number to be managed. It is a life-or-death issue that demands urgency, transparency, and action. Leaders who ignore it betray the very people they are sworn to serve.

The truth is simple: citizens know what they see and experience. They know when their neighborhoods are unsafe, when businesses close early, and when families grieve. Leaders who deny this reality are not protecting their people — they are protecting themselves.

The time has come for mayors, governors, and state officials to abandon denial and embrace responsibility. Public safety is not a partisan issue or a political game. It is the most basic duty of the government. Anything less is a betrayal of victims, a mockery of citizens, and a dangerous retreat from reality.

