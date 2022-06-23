Delaware Governor on Confirmations of Nathan Cook

Governor Carney’s Statement on Senate Confirmations of Nathan Cook, Kelly Hicks Sheridan

DOVER, DE (STL.News)Governor John Carney on Wednesday issued the following statement on the Senate’s votes to confirm the Governor’s nominations of Nathan Cook to serve as Vice Chancellor of the Court of Chancery and Kelly Hicks Sheridan as a Commissioner for the Family Court in New Castle County.

“I’m confident that each has the experience and judgment necessary to serve as part of Delaware’s world-class judiciary,” said Governor Carney. “I want to thank Nathan and Kelly for their willingness to serve, and members of the Delaware Senate for voting to confirm their nominations.”