Delaware Department of Labor Expands Unemployment Benefits to Workers Affected by the COVID-19

Dover, DE (STL.News) In accordance with the Governor’s amended State of Emergency declaration, the Honorable Cerron Cade, Secretary of Labor for the State of Delaware has issued new guidelines to enhance the flexibility of Delaware’s unemployment insurance program to provide cash assistance to many Delaware workers whose employment has been impacted directly by coronavirus [COVID-19] and who would not typically qualify for benefits.

The new Unemployment Insurance guidelines to be issued by the Secretary of Labor are as follows:

Workers will be eligible to receive unemployment benefits if an employer needs to curtail or shut down operations temporarily because of the Governor’s State of Emergency declaration or the coronavirus outbreak.

A worker who has been ordered by a medical doctor to self-quarantine as a result, or due to risk of exposure to coronavirus COVID-19 will be eligible to receive unemployment benefits.

Parents or guardians who have been forced to quit or take unpaid leave from their jobs to care for children due to the Governor’s emergency closure of schools will be eligible for benefits.

Workers who have been forced to quit or take unpaid leave to care for a loved one who has contracted coronavirus COVID-19 will be eligible for benefits.

If a worker falls ill to COVID-19 and is unable to work, they may be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Part-time workers may be eligible for benefits.

The definition of weekly work search requirements will expand to include a wide variety of activities that meet the requirement, unemployment insurance deadlines may be modified for mandatory appointments, and applying for training programs or mandatory re-employment service appointments and workshops.

Although DOL offices will be closed to public access during this State of Emergency, the Delaware Department of Labor remains operational and offers the ability for Delawareans to file for unemployment benefits online at the following link: https://ui.delawareworks.com/ Questions can answered via email at dol_dui_wilmington_claims@delaware.com or via at 302-761-8446.

A list of other agency services and contact information is available on our website at https://dol.delaware.gov. You may also download a copy of this resource guide here: https://laborfiles.delaware.gov/c19/dolresources.pdf

Delawareans with questions about coronavirus [COVID-19] or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at (866) 408-1899 or 711 for people who are hearing impaired from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.