Defendant Oscar Luna-Aquino Sentenced to 100 Months in Federal Prison

(STL.News) – Oscar Luna-Aquino was sentenced in federal court yesterday to 100 months in prison for importing methamphetamine into the United States. A jury found Luna-Aquino guilty after a two-day trial in February 2020.

At trial, the Government’s evidence established that Luna-Aquino drove a car into the United States at the San Ysidro, California, Port of Entry on October 16, 2019. An inspection of the vehicle revealed 95 pounds of 99% pure methamphetamine concealed under the windshield and in the front fenders, rear quarter panels, and spare tire. The wholesale value of the methamphetamine was at least $80,000. The Government also presented evidence from Luna-Aquino’s cell phone showing that he not only knew of the drugs in his car on October 16, but also that he had successfully smuggled narcotics into the United States on three prior occasions

When handing down the sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Larry A. Burns emphasized the large amount of methamphetamine, the prior smuggling incidents, and the danger of methamphetamine and the personal destruction the drug causes.

“The extremely potent meth smuggled from Mexico contributes to more deaths in San Diego County than opioids. And many deaths result from poly-drug use, most of which involve meth as a significant aggravating factor,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer. “The sentence set forth today recognizes the severe harm meth inflicts on our community.” U.S. Attorney Brewer commended Assistant U.S. Attorneys Eric Olah and Seth Askins, as well as Homeland Security Investigations and Customs & Border Protection for their work on this case.

Oscar Luna-Aquino Age: 34 Residence: Mexico

