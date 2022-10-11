Decoupling from China not an option for EU firms – Dombrovskis



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis presents a review of trade and sustainable development, in Brussels, Belgium June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman



BERLIN (Reuters) – Decoupling from China is not an option for companies in the European Union, said EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis according to prepared remarks of a speech in Berlin on Tuesday.

“The EU should continue engaging with China with pragmatism and without naivety,” and focus more on diversification and better risk management, he was expected to say at an engineering conference.