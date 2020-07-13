Death Investigation by Boston Police in 25 Regis Road in Mattapan

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 1:58 AM on Sunday, July 12, 2020, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 25 Regis Road in Mattapan. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

