Day Trading Guide: Adani Ports among 6 stock recommendations for Wednesday

Benchmark indices ended Monday's session on a positive note with Nifty topping 18,200 levels at the close. Technicals suggest that market mood is still indecisive."The domestic markets remained extremely volatile in today?s session. The Benchmark NIFTY50 oscillated in a range of 200 points (approx.) to close on a positive note. On the technical front,18300 is still not breached on a closing basis, since we have seen a pair of DOJI structures on the daily chart which is a sign of indecision between buyers and sellers. So correction till 18000 from current levels is on cards," noted Mehul Kothari – AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.Here are 6 stock recommendations for Wednesday:

AgenciesBuying range: Rs.1530-1535

Target RS. 1620

Stop Loss Rs. 1470The stock is seen to be trading in an upwards sloping parallel channel pattern on the weekly timeframe from the last ten years and has recently broken above the line of polarity on the daily timeframe which can be used as a confluence towards the bullish view. The 200 ema is at around 1380 and the stock is seen to be comfortably trading above it. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) is at around 63 showing strength by sustaining above 50. Observation of the above factors indicates that a bullish move is possible in MCX for targets upto Rs.1620. One can initiate buy on dip in the range of 1530-1535 with stop loss below 1470 on daily closing basis.(Vishal Wagh, Research Head- Bonanza Portfolio)AgenciesBuying range: Rs.112-114

Target RS. 130

Stop Loss Rs. 100NMDC is seen to be breaking out of a downwards sloping parallel channel pattern on the weekly timeframe and on the daily timeframe ichimoku indicator is also indicating bullishness, as the price is trading above conversion and base line which can be used as a confluence towards the bullish view. The 200 ema is at 92 and the stock is comfortably sustaining above it which is a positive sign. Momentum oscillator RSI (14) is at around 76 on the daily time frame indicating strength by sustaining higher levels. Observation of the above factors indicates that a bullish move in NMDC is possible for targets upto Rs. 130. One can initiate a buy trade in between the range of 112-114 with stoploss of 100 on daily closing basis.(Vishal Wagh, Research Head- Bonanza Portfolio)Agencies4/7?Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: BuyStop Loss: Rs 745

Target: Rs 880-900The stock post prolonged consolidation near 600 levels is now witnessing strong traction in upside direction. Prices are withstanding over and above the overbought region which means RSI still has the space to let the stock touching new highs. On the downside, 75 could act as a stop loss level. As this level is intact we could see prices moving towards 900 levels.(Ravi Gangan, Technical Trader, Mehta Equities)

IANSTarget: Rs 900

Stop Loss: Rs 800Prices are moving in a well-channelized manner. From the current levels we could see prices to break above the upper trend line for the channel. The stock is moving in rising momentum. We could see movement towards 900 provided on the downside 850 is the short term support levels which can be considered as stop loss.(Ravi Gangan, Technical Trader, Mehta Equities)

IANSBuy at 423

Target: Rs 460

Stop Loss: Rs 405Glenmark Pharma has observed a steep fall of 49 percent between July 2021 and June 2022. Since then the stock has been consolidating between Rs 360-400 and it has made a solid base near Rs 375 levels. On a weekly scale, the said counter has formed an Inverted Bullish Hammer near support zone along with weekly RSI (relative strength index) has formed an impulsive structure which is adding more confirmation for upside in coming days. In line with above technical rationale Glenmark has broken its previous trading range of 370-410 and closed well above it on weekly scale.(Mehul Kothari – AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers)Buy at 1114

Target: Rs 1175

After the free fall started from November 2021 till June 2022 which resulted in a 43 percent decline in price. On a weekly scale the counter has formed a bullish shark with potential reversal zone of 960-990 along with double bottom near mentioned PRZ which is adding more confirmation for early reversal in said counter.From an indicator perspective, weekly RSI (relative strength index) has formed a complex structure along with the MACD bullish cross which further confirms upside in counter.(Mehul Kothari – AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers)(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)