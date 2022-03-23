David Patrick Charged with Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl

Bronx Man, David Patrick Williams Charged with Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl and Cocaine

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) A New York man was arrested today on charges of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

David Patrick Williams, 36, of the Bronx, was charged by complaint, made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel in Newark federal court and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On March 30, 2020, Williams and two other individuals conspired and agreed to possess with intent to distribute approximately one kilogram of fentanyl and approximately one kilogram of cocaine, and attempted to take delivery of a shipment containing those substances.

The charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine each carry a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum sentence of life in prison, and a maximum fine of $10 million.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina, with the investigation leading to the charges.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah A. Sulkowski of the Organized Crime/Gangs Unit in Newark.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today