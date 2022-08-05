Darrion Elliott Sentenced for Trafficking Heroin

Indianapolis Man, Darrion Elliott Sentenced to 57 Months in Federal Prison for Trafficking Heroin while on Parole

Darrion Elliott, 28, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to fifty-seven months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

According to court documents, Elliott was on parole in Marion County, Indiana, after he was convicted of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm. On January 9, 2020, parole officers arrived for a scheduled home visit at the address Elliott falsely claimed was his residence. Officers found Elliott standing outside on the front porch with no key to access the residence. Officers searched Elliott’s phone and determined his actual address.

Officers searched Elliott’s actual residence and found 47 grams of heroin, a cutting agent for processing heroin, a digital scale, and plastic baggies. Officers also found three firearms: a loaded 9mm handgun, another 9mm handgun, a .25 caliber handgun, a .45 caliber rifle. As part of his guilty plea, Elliott admitted that he possessed the heroin with the intent to distribute it. Elliott has a serious criminal history spanning over a decade, which includes three prior felony convictions, all involving drugs and guns.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor made the announcement.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives provided valuable assistance. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker. As part of the sentence, Judge Barker ordered that Elliott be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Abhishek S. Kambli who prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement, and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today