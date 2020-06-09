Damon Goodwin arrested by BPD for Keeping Firearm in Roxbury Boston

Boston, Massachusetts (STL.News) At about 8:00 PM, on Sunday, June 7, 2020, detectives assigned to the Recruit Investigations Unit made an onsite arrest and recovered a replica firearm in the area of Dale Street and Warren Street in Roxbury. While traveling on Warren Street, officers observed an unknown male wearing a mask and carrying a black duffel bag while standing at the corner of Warren Street and Dale Street. The male was holding what clearly looked to be a black firearm. The male proceeded to wave the firearm back and forth before tucking it into the front of his waistband and continuing onto Clifford Street. The male again removed the firearm and waved it in the air. At this time, detectives requested additional units to respond for assistance. The male returned to Warren Street and Dale Street where he placed the apparent firearm into the black duffel bag. With the assistance of additional responding officers, the detectives approached the male with their department issued firearms drawn. Due to the nature of the incident, officers immediately removed the duffel bag from the male and placed him into custody. The firearm was determined to be a Bruni New Police 8mm replica firearm, loaded with two blank rounds.

Officers arrested Damon Goodwin, 23-years-old, of Dorchester. Goodwin is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Disorderly Conduct.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE