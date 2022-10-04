Crypto

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Rises As Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains Over 3% – Outlook India – STL.News

October 4, 2022
Alexander Graham

Cryptocurrency prices, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), rose in the last 24 hours. The global crypto market capitalisation rose by 3.05 per cent to $954.88 billion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 16.01 per cent to $55.87 billion in the last 24 hours to 5:15 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Lina DAO (LDO), and it was trading at $1.59. It increased by 9.11 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Terra Classic (LUNC), which was trading at $0.0003136 with a 7.79 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose by 3.71 per cent, and it was trading at $19,903.95. Its market cap increased by 3.36 per cent to $382.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 3.80 per cent to $41.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.36 per cent to 39.96 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose by 4.21 per cent to $1,347.60, and its market cap increased by 4.22 per cent to $165.5 billion. Its trading volume increased by 24.83 per cent to $10.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price rose by 5.67 per cent to trade at $0.4708, while its market cap increased by 5.68 per cent to $23.3 billion, and its trading volume increased by 20.1 per cent to $194.4 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price rose by 3.71 per cent to $33.61. Its market cap increased by 3.66 per cent to $11.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 33.83 per cent to $694.1 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 2.41 per cent to $0.4317. Its market cap increased by 2.41 per cent to $14.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 6.09 per cent to $453.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 0.88 per cent to $0.06068, while its market cap rose by 0.87 per cent to $8.2 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 4.69 per cent to $189.5 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 1.27 per cent to trade at $0.00001127. Its market cap increased by 1.21 per cent to $6.635 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 9.30 per cent to $176 million.