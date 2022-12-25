Cryptocurrency Price Today: Christmas Spirit Fail To Lift Crypto Prices As BTC, ETH Remain Stable – ABP Live

The Christmas weekend failed to add some holiday spirit to the price charts as most crypto coins failed to show major gains. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the world’s most popular coins, remained within the $16,000 and $1,200 range, respectively. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of gains and losses across the board. The Graph (GRT) token emerged to be the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of 5.70 percent at the time of writing.

The global crypto market cap stood at $812.09 billion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.09 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $16,905.05, registering a 24-hour gain of 0.40 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.44 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,222.06, marking a 24-hour jump of 0.03 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.04 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 1.41 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.07617. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 6.68.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 4.83 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $69.02. LTC price in India stood at Rs 5,752.86.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3499, seeing a 24-hour gain of 0.13 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 29.87.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $11.40, marking a 24-hour dip of 0.56 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,025.80.

Top crypto gainers today (December 26)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

The Graph (GRT)

Price: $0.06073

24-hour gain: 5.70 percent

Litecoin (LTC)

Price: $69.11

24-hour gain: 4.97 percent

Lido DAO (LDO)

Price: $0.9803

24-hour gain: 3.22 percent

Terra Classic (LUNC)

Price: $0.0001485

24-hour gain: 2.57 percent

Casper (CSPR)

Price: $0.02791

24-hour gain: 2.54 percent

Top crypto losers today (December 26)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Chain (XCN)

Price: $0.01623

24-hour loss: 3.85 percent

Neutrino USD (USDN)

Price: $0.5302

24-hour loss: 3.40 percent

Aptos (APT)

Price: $3.62

24-hour loss: 2.34 percent

Stacks (STX)

Price: $0.2276

24-hour loss: 2.29 percent

MultiversX – Elrond (EGLD)

Price: $33.60

24-hour loss: 2.01 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Bitcoin remained under the $17,000 level over the weekend as prices continued to consolidate despite earlier gains. Over the past five days, the price of BTC has faced a rejection on both sides indicating indecisiveness among the market participants. If BTC can close above the $16,900 level, it is likely to encourage resumption of prior recovery.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been indicted on eight criminal charges by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The charges include spoofing, wash trading, and manipulation. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the acquisition of Indonesian exchange Tokocrypto, but will reportedly lay off staff as part of the deal. Bitcoin continues to trade around the $16,800 mark, with no major changes in trend despite the holiday season.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “The holiday season is keeping the crypto market stable with crypto heavyweights like Bitcoin and Ether witnessing a marginal jump during the weekend. The latest Covid scare is keeping investors away from riskier assets and even traditional markets are facing the heat from a possibility of Covid-induced slowdown. We can expect the markets to remain volatile in the coming weeks owing to geo-political uncertainty among other macroeconomic factors.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.