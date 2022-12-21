Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Top Coins Register Minor gains – ABP Live

After days of seeing red, prices of most cryptocurrencies landed in the greens on early Thursday morning. Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto coin, appeared to remain stable within the $16,000 range, while Ethereum (ETH) dwelled within the $1,200 range. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor gains across the board. The Helium (HNT) token emerged to be the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 31 percent.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $811.19 billion, registering a 24-hour gain of 0.21 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $16,863.43, seeing a 24-hour gain of 0.20 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.40 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,214.66, marking a 24-hour gain of 0.55 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.03 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 1.61 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.07381. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 6.48.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 0.64 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $65.57. LTC price in India stood at Rs 5,562.18.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3439, seeing a 24-hour jump of 1.19 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 29.16.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $12.12, marking a 24-hour gain of 0.62 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,065.

Top crypto gainers today (December 22)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Helium (HNT)

Price: $2.14

24-hour gain: 31.41 percent

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Price: $16.51

24-hour gain: 5.21 percent

Toncoin (TON)

Price: $2.51

24-hour gain: 3.98 percent

ApeCoin (APE)

Price: $3.61

24-hour gain: 3.35 percent

Decred (DCR)

Price: $19.90

24-hour gain: 2.84 percent

Top crypto losers today (December 22)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Chain (XCN)

Price: $0.0193

24-hour loss: 6.67 percent

ImmutableX (IMX)

Price: $0.4354

24-hour loss: 4.68 percent

Lido DAO (LDO)

Price: $0.9194

24-hour loss: 4.46 percent

XDC Network (XDC)

Price: $0.02699

24-hour loss: 3.44 percent

Algorand (ALGO)

Price: $0.1712

24-hour loss: 3.02 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Most cryptocurrencies saw a slight decline in their prices in response to the release of US consumer confidence data, which rose to an eight-month high. BTC has been trading in a narrow range and trying to gain more strength to push higher. It recently bounced off the $16,815 level and is currently focused on the $17,000 level, which could potentially pave the way for a return to the $18,000 range. Meanwhile, Ethereum has continued to trade above the $1,200 level. It recently rebounded from the support at $1,150, suggesting increased buying activity at lower levels.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “Bitcoin briefly climbed above $17,000 as the market awaited the release of the US Consumer Confidence Report. After hitting a low of $16,763.66 on Tuesday, BTC/USD hit an intraday high of $17,012.98 on Wednesday. The price jumped above the key resistance level of $16,800, signalling a positive trend for the cryptocurrency.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “As the holiday season begins to kick in, the global crypto market cap remained largely stable on Thursday with a 0.5 percent drop over the past 24 hours. However, the market trading volume saw a huge decrease of approximately 30 percent over the past day. Despite this, the two major cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin and Ethereum remained largely flat and held ground. After days of being in the red, Dogecoin also saw some improvement on Wednesday. We could see the trend continue until the new year.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “The overall crypto market continues to remain calm due to decreased investor activity owing to the holiday season. Apart from a few altcoins, the majority of crypto assets remained stable with marginal fluctuation in their prices. Bitcoin continues to trade around the $16,850 mark while ether exchanged hands at the $1,218 level. Investors may hold onto their position till the first week of January 2023 and then start taking active decisions.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.