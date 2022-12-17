Crypto Market Plunges, Bitcoin Falls 1.68%, Ethereum Down By 2.59% – Outlook India

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Saturday evening. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum fell along with other altcoins. Today’s most trending crypto was Bitcoin, which is the world’s first cryptocurrency.

The global crypto market cap stood at $805.44 billion, which was down by 2.68 per cent, and the total crypto market volume increased by 13.72 per cent to $44.68 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Neutrino USD. It was up by up by 5.50 per cent to $0.58. The top loser was Filecoin, which was trading at $3.08, having fallen by 20.94 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Saturday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.68 per cent to $16,721 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $321.65 billion. Its intraday low was $16,584. Later, its trading volume decreased 1.17 per cent to $22.57 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was down by 2.59 per cent to $1,179 in the last 24 hours as of Saturday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at $144.39 billion. Later, its trading volume increased 25.72 per cent to $8.6 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 7.86 per cent to $12.39 on December 17, 2022.

XRP fell 3.27 per cent to $0.3535, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 15.44 per cent to $958.38 million.

Cardano (ADA) fell 6.95 per cent to $0.2665. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 83.01 per cent to $481.06 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 6.05 per cent to $0.07756. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 59.86 per cent to $754.29 million.

Shiba Inu was down by 4.98 per cent to $0.000008164.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 4.41 per cent to $5,713. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 67.92 per cent to $26.05 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) fell 5.84 per cent to $11.92, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 24.36 per cent to $187.10 million.

Aave (AAVE) was down by 5 per cent at $55.33, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 30.23 per cent to $57.59 million.