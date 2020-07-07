CPD detain 16 year-old juvenile in connection to double homicide

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) Columbia police have detained a 16 year-old male in connection to the shooting resulting in a double homicide that took place near the area of Volunteer Drive and Grace Lane, July 5.

The suspect has been released to juvenile office authorities on charges of two counts second degree murder, two counts armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. There are no further details to provide at this time.

If you saw something or know something, say something. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

