Council Bluffs Man Ellis Dale Robinson Sentenced to over 10 Years in Prison for Possession of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on March 4, 2020, Ellis Dale Robinson, age 34, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger for Possession of Child Pornography. Robinson was sentenced to 121 months in prison to be followed by a term of supervised release of seven years.

In September 2017, a Douglas County (Nebraska) Sheriff’s Deputy was working undercover with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigating users sharing child pornography on a peer-to-peer file sharing network. Based on information derived from the investigation, a search warrant was executed on Robinson’s residence and a laptop computer was seized. The forensic exam produced numerous links to the peer-to-peer file sharing networks, videos and photos of child erotica, and child pornography.

This case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, Omaha FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation – Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE