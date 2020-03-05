Council Bluffs Man Dalton Lee Dukes Sentenced for Distributing Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on March 4, 2020, Dalton Lee Dukes, age 30, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Carrying a Firearm in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime. Duke was sentenced to 151 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine, to be followed by an additional 60 months for carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking. Dukes will serve five years of supervised release after his prison term.

The sentencing was the result of an investigation originating in Cass County regarding the distribution of methamphetamine delivered from Omaha, Nebraska. The investigation revealed that Dukes was distributing methamphetamine in numerous locations throughout Southwest Iowa. After a confidential informant purchased methamphetamine from Dukes, he was arrested on February 15, 2019. At the time of his arrest, Dukes was found with money from drug sales and a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun.

Prior to being sentenced in this case, Dukes was charged with First Degree Murder in Douglas County, Nebraska and he is awaiting transfer to answer those charges.

This matter was investigated by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Omaha Police Department, and Iowa Division of Narcotics Investigation. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

