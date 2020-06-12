Conviction of U.S. Consulate General Istanbul Employee Metin Topuz

Washington DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement: The United States is deeply troubled by the decision of a Turkish court today to convict U.S. Consulate General Istanbul employee Metin Topuz and hopes the conviction will swiftly be overturned.

For nearly three decades, Mr. Topuz worked tirelessly to promote law enforcement cooperation between the United States and Turkey, contributing to the safety and security of our two countries.

The baseless charges against Mr. Topuz misrepresent both the scope and nature of the important work undertaken by our local staff on behalf of the U.S. government and in the promotion of our bilateral relationship. U.S. officials observed every hearing in the trial of Mr. Topuz in Istanbul, and we have seen no credible evidence to support this decision. As a result, this conviction undermines confidence in Turkey’s institutions and the critical trust at the foundation of Turkish-American relations.

We reiterate our call on the Turkish government to resolve his case in a just manner.

