Consumer Alert – 2003 Dodge Ram 1500s

Consumer Alert: FCA Issues Do Not Drive for Recalled 2003 Dodge Ram 1500s

(STL.News) The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has confirmed another Takata rupture fatality, the first due to an exploding passenger-side inflator. The incident is also the first in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500, which was one of the 385,686 recalled in 2015. NHTSA estimates roughly 84,000 of these pickup trucks are unrepaired, and occupants of these unrepaired vehicles are at grave risk of serious injury or death. If you have one of these vehicles, DO NOT DRIVE it until the recall is completed and your defective airbag is replaced.

The fatality brings the total number of confirmed Takata fatalities in the United States to 26. It is imperative that ALL vehicle owners check now for open Takata recalls and get the repair done as soon as possible if their vehicle is under recall.

“The older a defective Takata airbag inflator gets, the more dangerous it becomes. Please, get your airbag replaced now for your sake and for the sake of those who love you,” NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said. “Don’t put yourself or someone you love at risk of dying or being seriously injured because of a defective, recalled Takata airbag. These repairs are absolutely free and could save your life.”

NHTSA is urging ALL vehicle owners to immediately check to see if their vehicle has an open Takata airbag recall. If it does, owners need to contact their dealership to schedule a FREE repair as soon as possible and follow any warnings from the vehicle manufacturer.

Even minor crashes can result in exploding Takata airbags that can kill or produce life-altering, gruesome injuries. Older model-year vehicles put their occupants at higher risk, as the age of the airbag is one of the contributing factors.

Vehicle owners who prefer talking to the manufacturer directly can call the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Takata Call Center at 833-585-0144 or go to the manufacturer’s website.

For Takata information for specific vehicle manufacturers, please click here. For more information from NHTSA on the Takata airbag safety recall, please click here.

How to Check for Recalls

Use NHTSA’s Recalls Lookup Tool to check your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) for any open safety recalls, including the urgent Takata recall.

Download our SaferCar app and let it check automatically for you.

If your vehicle does have a safety recall, call your automaker’s local dealer to schedule the free recall repair.

Sign up at NHTSA.gov/Alerts to be notified by email if your vehicle is affected by a future recall.

If you think your vehicle may have a safety defect that isn’t part of a current recall, contact NHTSA. Contact NHTSA online or by calling the agency’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time. For more information, visit NHTSA.gov/Recalls.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Transportation (NHTSA)