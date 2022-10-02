Conservative Party Conference: MPs approached by not assaulted by protesters, police say

No arrests were made on Sunday despite thousands gathering outside the International Convention Centre (ICC), some who booed Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg as he arrived.

Meanwhile MP Michael Fabricant said abuse was shouted at him.

“We are aware that a Conservative MP was confronted by protesters when walking through the city earlier today,” West Midlands Police said in a statement.

“Officers who were in the area at the time liaising with protesters quickly helped guide him to the conference venue due to the large number of people who had gathered.

“We are also aware of reports of an alleged assault against a second Conservative MP on Broad Street.

“The MP has since confirmed that while he was approached by protesters, he was not assaulted.”

More than 11,000 delegates are expected to visit Birmingham for the conference, with police ramping up resources in the area.

Additional officers are carrying out patrols around the ICC and armed officers are also out on patrol during the conference, which runs until October 5.

The security operation has been “months in the planning”, West Midlands Police said.

“Our officers continue to work 24/7 to ensure the safety of the conference and delegates, while allowing peaceful protest.

“We are in constant discussions with the event organisers to ensure the safety of everyone in the city.

“This has involved close working with the Conservative Party, Birmingham City Council, the International Convention Centre, Hyatt Regency Birmingham and police officers from other parts of the UK.”

West Midlands Police confirmed that no one has been arrested, and no crimes have been reported, in relation to the conference.