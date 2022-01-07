Governor Lamont Schedules Special Election on February 22 for State Representative Seat in Middlebury and Waterbury

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has scheduled Tuesday, February 22, 2022, as the date to hold a special election to fill a vacancy for state representative in the 71st Assembly District of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The seat, which consists of the entirety of Middlebury and a portion of Waterbury, became vacant at midnight on December 31, 2021, following the resignation of Anthony J. D’Amelio.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within 10 days of a seat in the General Assembly becoming vacant, and a special election must be held 46 days after the writ is issued. Governor Lamont issued the writs today.

