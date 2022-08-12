Connecticut Governor on Retirement of Stephen Coan

Governor Lamont Statement on the Retirement of Mystic Aquarium President and CEO Stephen Coan

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the announcement made today that Dr. Stephen M. Coan, president and CEO of Sea Research Foundation, Inc., the nonprofit organization that operates Mystic Aquarium, is completing his tenure with the institution:

“Mystic Aquarium is one of Connecticut’s largest cultural destinations, and its success over the last 16 years is no doubt due in large part to Steve’s leadership. Not only is Mystic Aquarium a premier attraction when it comes to tourism, but it provides an incredible educational resource for many Connecticut students, partnering with our schools and providing learning opportunities and programs that encourage growth and development. Steve’s influence is felt through all of the valuable learning opportunities the organization provides. He has also been immensely dedicated to the growth of the Southeastern Connecticut region, including through his service as board chair of the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut. I thank Steve for his many years of service, and I wish him the best in his retirement.”

Dr. Coan became president and CEO of Sea Research Foundation in 2006. He joined the organization in 2001, first as an officer and then in 2004 as chief operating officer.