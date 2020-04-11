Connecticut Governor Lamont Telling Residents to “Stay Safe, Stay Home”

Connecticut Governor Lamont Launches Public Service Announcement Campaign Telling Residents to “Stay Safe, Stay Home”

First PSA to Air Starting Today

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, in partnership with the Connecticut Broadcasters Association (CBA), today announced the launch of the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” public service announcement campaign, telling Connecticut residents they have to stay home in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The ads will be placed with CBA members stations across radio and television, and they will also be translated into Spanish.

The campaign will feature multiple ads throughout the month of April and will air multiple times daily on participating member stations. All of the ads will also be shared on Governor Lamont’s social media channels. The first spot, “Opposite Month,” was placed with stations today and is currently airing.

“We need to make sure we’re getting the word out to our residents as much as possible, and through all means,” Governor Lamont said. “Our broadcast partners serve the public every day by providing them with accurate and timely information, and these PSAs will provide that clear message to the public. Residents must stay home in order to stop the spread, and to keep our neighbors and loved ones safe.”

“This is what our CBA members do best – communicate with the public,” Michael Ryan, President of the Connecticut Broadcasters Association, said. “Our members are proud to serve viewers and listeners every day by providing the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, and we are proud to partner with the Lamont administration on this critically important campaign.”

The CBA is a nonprofit association of the FCC-licensed television and radio stations in Connecticut, including all of the major network television affiliates, multiple-station radio groups, and locally owned-and-operated radio stations, both commercial and non-commercial. These stations donate their air time to support statewide messages of public importance, including the governor’s message about COVID-19.