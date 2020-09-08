Connecticut; Former Head of Enfield Community Development Corp Darrin Lamore Sentenced to Prison for Theft of Government Funds

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Darrin Lamore, 49, of Enfield, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson to five months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for stealing government funds. Judge Thompson also ordered Lamore to serve the first five months of supervised release in home confinement with electronic monitoring.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Lamore was the executive director of the Enfield Community Development Corporation (“ECDC”), a non-profit corporation that oversees economic development projects in Enfield, primarily in the Thompsonville section of the town. The ECDC is responsible for administering federal grant money allocated to Enfield by the State of Connecticut, including grants to provide assistance to low and middle income home buyers, small business assistance, and the cleanup and redevelopment of contaminated properties. From June 2012 to October 2015, Lamore funded his salary with those federal grants well in excess of the portion of the grants that was allowed to be used for salary. He also obtained additional funds to pay his salary by falsifying invoices from vendors, and by submitting vendor invoices to the state for reimbursement when, in fact, he had never paid the invoices.

Through this scheme, Lamore took $97,854.34. Judge Thompson ordered Lamore to pay full restitution to the Town of Enfield and the State Department of Economic and Community Development.

Lamore was arrested on a criminal complaint on February 16, 2018. On March 16, 2018, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft from a program receiving federal funds.

Lamore, who is released on a $25,000 bond, is required to report to prison on January 5, 2021.

This investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Enfield Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David E. Novick.

