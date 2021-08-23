Connecticut: Emergency Declaration of Tropical Storm Henri

(HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that President Joe Biden has approved his request for Connecticut to receive a presidential pre-landfall emergency declaration in advance of Tropical Storm Henri impacting the state. The declaration means that the federal government will provide the state with assistance in anticipation of the storm’s impact.

Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are already embedded at the Connecticut State Emergency Operations Center, and they will stay there throughout the duration of the storm. Located inside of the William A. O’Neill State Armory in Hartford, the State Emergency Operations Center became fully activated as of Sunday morning and is being staffed by officials from the relevant state agencies, as well as representatives of the major utility companies. It is also where Governor Lamont will be monitoring the storm’s progress and managing any issues that may arise.

“This storm is going to have a major impact on Connecticut, and I appreciate President Biden and FEMA for the measures they are taking to support our state in advance of the storm making landfall,” Governor Lamont said.

Governor Lamont spoke via telephone with President Biden on Saturday to discuss the pre-landfall emergency declaration request. He has also been in contact over the last couple of days with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and FEMA Acting Regional Administrator for New England Paul Ford.