Governor Lamont Announces the Application Period for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate Is Now Open

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that the application period for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate is now open.

The rebate, which was created as part of the budget bill that the governor signed into law last month, provides taxpayers with a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child 18 years old or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible.

Anyone interested in seeking a rebate must apply to the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services. The application period opened today (June 1, 2022) and will close on July 31, 2022. This timeline will enable qualified recipients to receive funds beginning in late August.

To apply, visit portal.ct.gov/DRS and click the icon that says “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate.”

“We created this state tax rebate to give Connecticut families with children some additional relief,” Governor Lamont said. “The application period is now open, and all applications must be submitted by July 31. I strongly urge all families who claimed at least one dependent child on their 2021 federal income tax return to submit an application as soon as possible so that this rebate can be sent to you with no delays.”

To receive the maximum rebate of $250 per child (for up to three children), the following income guidelines must be met:

Filer status Income threshold

Single or married filing separately $100,000 or less

Head of household $160,000 or less

Married filing jointly $200,000 or less

Those who have higher income rates may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate based on their income.