Concern for Missing Fairland Area Man Ababacar Sadikh Dieye

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Fairland area man.

Ababacar Sadikh Dieye, age 19, was last seen by family at approximately 5:30 p.m. this evening (Monday, June 22) when he left his Daleshire Way home on foot.

Dieye is approximately six-foot-tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Dieye was last seen wearing a black and white rain jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Police and family are concerned for Dieye’s physical and emotional welfare.

Anyone with information regarding Ababara Sadikh Dieye’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

