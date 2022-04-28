Colorado Lt. Governor Primavera Signs First Bill Into Law

Lt. Governor Primavera Signs First Bill Into Law As Acting Governor to Support Coloradans in Crisis

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Today, Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera joined bill sponsors, State Behavioral Health Commissioner Dr. Morgan Medlock, and mental health advocates to sign legislation supporting Coloradans in crisis by requiring crisis system facilities to meet minimum standards, increasing access to lifesaving mental health and substance use disorder crisis services including for youth and people with co-occurring disabilities.

“Since day one, a robust and accessible healthcare and crisis response system for all Coloradans has been a top priority for the Polis-Primavera Administration. As acting Governor of the State of Colorado it is my highest honor to sign this bipartisan bill into law — a crucial step we must take to ensure all Coloradans can access lifesaving services in times of crisis,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera.

Today marks the first bill that Lt. Governor Primavera has signed into law, vested by her constitutional duties as acting Governor.