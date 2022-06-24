Colorado Governor on SC Decision on Reproductive Freedom

Governor Polis Statement on Alarming Supreme Court Decision to Strip Away Reproductive Freedom from Millions of Americans

DENVER – Colorado Governor Jared Polis released a statement following the alarming decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to strip away the freedom to end a pregnancy and the right to an abortion from millions of Americans, overturning decades of legal precedent, and endangering the rights of future generations.

“Coloradans do not want politicians making their healthcare decisions. Because of my administration and Democratic leadership in the legislature, Coloradans don’t have to worry because our rights are still protected today despite the unfortunate reality that the U.S. Supreme Court just rolled those freedoms back for millions of Americans in other states. In Colorado, we will continue to choose freedom and we stand against government control over our bodies. State leadership matters now more than ever and in Colorado we will not retreat to an archaic era where the powerful few controlled the freedoms over our bodies and health decisions,“ said Governor Jared Polis.

This April, Gov. Polis signed a new law, the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which codifies protections to ensure that abortion and choice remain legal in Colorado. Governor Polis recently joined a coalition of 17 governors urging Congressional Leaders to take immediate action and pass legislation protecting reproductive rights; unfortunately that measure, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives, failed in the U.S. Senate. Under the Polis-Primavera administration and in partnership with the legislature, Colorado has enacted laws to protect access to abortion and reproductive health care and services. Colorado was the first state to allow safe, legal abortion, which was signed into law by Republican Governor John Love in 1967.