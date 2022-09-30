CoinEx Establishes Partnership With RLWC2021

press release

PRESS RELEASE. The Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) has announced CoinEx as its official cryptocurrency trading platform partner.

Founded in 2017, CoinEx is a professional global cryptocurrency exchange. Dedicated to ‘making crypto trading easier’, CoinEx provides a highly secure, stable and efficient service for its three million global users.

It’s a first for the World Cup to be in a position to follow other sports in having a cryptocurrency company as a partner, and CoinEx is honoured to have the opportunity to establish a partnership with RLWC2021.

CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang said, “We genuinely admire what the RLWC2021 represents. The tournament is set to trail blaze a way to reach new audiences for the sport, and we are excited to be a part of that through our partnership.

“This will be the first major sponsorship activity we have undertaken, and we look forward to working together to make it a success for both parties.”

Jon Dutton, RLWC2021‘s Chief Executive, said: “Crypto companies have recently established themselves in the sports sponsorship market, and I am pleased that we have been able to introduce this innovative sector to the Rugby League World Cup.

“CoinEx is a global company whose trading platform focuses on being secure, stable, professional and compliant, which aligns with RLWC2021’s value of authenticity. We’re excited to add CoinEx to our partner roster and look forward to working together on the partnership.”

The RLWC2021 is set to take place from 15 October to 19 November 2022 and will be the first time the RLWC encompasses the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions within one tournament.

To learn more about the Rugby League World Cup 2021 sponsored by CoinEx, visit https://www.rlwc2021.com/.

