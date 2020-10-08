Coeur D’alene: Robert Patrick Chiefstick Sentenced to Over 10 Years for Possession and Attempted Distribution of Pounds of Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Robert Patrick Chiefstick, 45, of Missoula, Montana, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 121 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced today. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Chiefstick serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Chiefstick pleaded guilty to the charge on June 17, 2020.

According to court records, the case stems from a November 26, 2019 traffic stop wherein Chiefstick was found in possession of approximately four pounds of methamphetamine. The investigation revealed that Chiefstick was picking up the methamphetamine for another individual and was receiving a portion of the methamphetamine for his efforts.

This case was investigated by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Rathdrum Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Idaho State Police.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE