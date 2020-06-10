Clearwater Pair Courtney Michaelis and Nicholas Ham Indicted For Distributing Fentanyl, Causing Serious Bodily Injury

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announces the return of an indictment charging Courtney Michaelis (37, Clearwater) and Nicholas Ham (21, Clearwater) with distributing fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury to an individual. Michaelis is also charged with conspiring to distribute fentanyl and heroin, as well as possessing a mixture containing fentanyl and heroin with the intent to distribute it. If convicted on all counts, Michaelis and Ham each face a minimum mandatory penalty of 20 years, and up to life, in federal prison. The indictment also notifies Michaelis and Ham that the United States intends to forfeit any property either used to facilitate the offenses or obtained as a result of them.

According to the indictment, from at least September 18 through November 21, 2019, Michaelis engaged in a conspiracy with others to distribute controlled substances, specifically fentanyl and heroin. On September 18, 2019, Michaelis and Ham worked together to distribute fentanyl to an individual. When the individual used the fentanyl, the individual overdosed, suffering a serious bodily injury. On November 21, 2019, Michaelis was found in possession of a mixture containing fentanyl and heroin, which she had intended to distribute.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Sec

