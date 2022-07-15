Chinle: Rogche Yoe Sentenced for Second Degree Murder

Chinle Man, Rogche Yoe Begay Sentenced to 16 Years for Second Degree Murder

On Tuesday, Rogche Yoe Begay, 25, of Chinle, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Diane J. Humetewa to 16 years in prison. Begay previously pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder.

On July 16, 2019, Begay stabbed the victim with a knife, killing him. The crime occurred on the Navajo Nation, where Begay is an enrolled member.

The FBI and the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Besancon, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today