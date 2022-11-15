Chinese stocks extend gains after Biden-Xi meeting at G20

Chinese equities sustained a rally on Tuesday after Joe Biden and Xi Jinping signalled a desire to improve US-China relations in a meeting ahead of the G20 summit.Investors also embraced signs that Beijing was partially relaxing some of its pandemic policies and offering support to the property sector, even as China released data showing slower factory output growth and a fall in retail sales last month.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added as much as 4.2 per cent and China’s CSI 300 gained up to 2.1 per cent. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Topix rose 0.4 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi was flat.The Hang Seng Tech index rose as much as 7.8 per cent with internet groups Alibaba and Tencent up about 11 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.Investors were discouraged last month when Xi appointed loyalists to top leadership positions and pledged to stick with strict coronavirus policies at the Communist party congress.On Monday, Biden and Xi used their first in-person meeting as leaders to sound a more constructive note on relations after ties between the two superpowers plunged to a multi-decade low.In addition, recent moves by Beijing to slightly ease some pandemic curbs and offer support to the property sector have buoyed hopes that the world’s second-largest economy will start to emerge from a prolonged slowdown.“While our long-term concerns on China remain in place, we turn tactically constructive on China equities,” Bank of America analysts wrote in a note.“There is a faint whiff of panic as the authorities roll out further policies to relax Covid restrictions and an easing in financial conditions for the real estate sector and SMEs,” said Jefferies analysts.“The single biggest winners from the authorities’ U-turn are the consumer stocks,” they said, adding that policy was being eased ahead of Chinese new year, the country’s biggest holiday, which falls on January 22 next year.Analysts warned, however, that growth would remain subdued. “China’s near-term cyclical rebound is a positive, yet we don’t see valuations compelling enough to turn overweight,” analysts from BlackRock Investment Institute said, adding they were now neutral on Chinese equities.“Activity is restarting, but we see 2022 growth below official targets.”US stocks fell on Monday on news of planned job cuts at Amazon and as investors weighed the outlook for interest rate rises following comments from Federal Reserve officials.The S&P 500 lost 0.9 per cent on Monday and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.1 per cent.FTSE 100 futures were down 0.2 per cent, while contracts for the Euro Stoxx 50 were up 0.2 per cent, pointing to a mixed start in Europe.Oil prices fell, with Brent crude, the international benchmark, losing 0.6 per cent to trade at $92.63 per barrel.