China stocks: valuations hit record lows

China’s economy is struggling. This year’s growth is set to be the slowest since the 1970s, bar pandemic-ridden 2020. The malaise is weighing on investors. Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies now trade at a record low of just 0.6 times book value.

September’s 14 per cent fall in the Hang Seng China Enterprises index was the biggest fall of any major global equity benchmark. China’s property crisis contributed heavily to this poor performance. Most of its largest developers are listed in Hong Kong. Shares of Country Garden, China’s biggest developer, are down 72 per cent this year.

The index has also been dragged down by heavyweights such as Alibaba. The ecommerce group’s shares have nearly halved in the past year. They could have further to fall with JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley cutting their price target this week. Tech peer Tencent is down 42 per cent.

Declines have accelerated in recent months. That was despite repeated assurances that the government was easing its crackdown on tech groups. Nor did stocks rally on signs that the worst of the Covid-19 lockdowns was over.

The surge in the dollar is causing headaches for China’s policymakers. The onshore renminbi is on track for a record seventh straight month of losses. Its slide to a record low against the US dollar has occurred despite months of official intervention. On Monday, the People’s Bank of China unveiled measures to discourage bets against the renminbi through derivatives markets. The central bank took steps to avoid a cash squeeze, upping this week’s injection of short-term liquidity ninefold to $122bn.

The depreciation in the currency makes it harder for Beijing to pep up slowing growth by lowering interest rates. The reopening of China’s borders could stem sliding stock prices. But that is not expected until at least spring next year. Until then, there is little to inspire a revival of investors’ confidence. It is still too early to call the bottom.