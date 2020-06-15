Chicago Police Wanted for Attempt Kidnapping, Child Luring in Town Hall

Chicago, Illinois (STL.News) On Sunday June 14, 2020, at approximately 01:24 P.M., a 13 year old male juvenile was jogging on the 3000 Block of North Leavitt St. when a male Hispanic next to a vehicle, asked the victim to help him with his car and motioned him over to the vehicle. The juvenile, in fear ran South East.
The offender was described as a male Hispanic, approximately 40 years of age, 5″9″ – 5’10”, with dark hair, dark blue baseball cap, dark sweat pants and black shoes. Offender spoke with an accent. Offender’s vehicle was a sedan with a white top and black bottom, with rust around the wheel wells, possible dent on left back corner and a white rear spoiler. No further description.
What You Can Do
- Be aware of this situation and alert your neighbors.
- Call 911 to report any suspicious persons, vehicles or activity in your neighborhood.
- Do not let children walk alone. Identify safe havens along your child’s route to school, such as businesses or trusted neighbors.
- Find out how to start a Parent Patrol or Walking School Bus Program at your child’s school.
Call the CAPS Implementation Office at 312-747-9987 for more information on this and other safety programs.
If you have any information about this incident, please call the Area Three Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8266 Reference RD# JD263936