Chicago Police Wanted for Attempt Kidnapping, Child Luring in Town Hall

Chicago, Illinois (STL.News) On Sunday June 14, 2020, at approximately 01:24 P.M., a 13 year old male juvenile was jogging on the 3000 Block of North Leavitt St. when a male Hispanic next to a vehicle, asked the victim to help him with his car and motioned him over to the vehicle. The juvenile, in fear ran South East.

The offender was described as a male Hispanic, approximately 40 years of age, 5″9″ – 5’10”, with dark hair, dark blue baseball cap, dark sweat pants and black shoes. Offender spoke with an accent. Offender’s vehicle was a sedan with a white top and black bottom, with rust around the wheel wells, possible dent on left back corner and a white rear spoiler. No further description.

What You Can Do

Be aware of this situation and alert your neighbors.

Call 911 to report any suspicious persons, vehicles or activity in your neighborhood.

Do not let children walk alone. Identify safe havens along your child’s route to school, such as businesses or trusted neighbors.

Find out how to start a Parent Patrol or Walking School Bus Program at your child’s school.

Call the CAPS Implementation Office at 312-747-9987 for more information on this and other safety programs.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Area Three Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8266 Reference RD# JD263936

