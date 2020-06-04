Charges against federal prison inmates reflect crackdown on continued illegal behavior by inmates

(STL.News) – Nearly two dozen federal prison inmates are facing new charges for continued illegal behavior while incarcerated, potentially adding more time to their sentences.

A total of 20 inmates, all incarcerated at Federal Correctional Institution-Jesup in Jesup, Ga., have been charged in fiscal year 2020, with seven recently charged via Informations, said U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine. The charges range from assault on prison guards or other inmates, public indecency, and possession of contraband in the form of cell phones and narcotics. Two other defendants are charged with providing contraband to inmates.

“Corrections officers have a difficult, stressful job in protecting the health and safety of those incarcerated in federal prisons,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “We hold seriously our duty to provide assistance by prosecuting those inmates who continue to violate the law while behind bars.”

Those charged, their charges, include:

Possessing Contraband in Prison (Cell Phones)

Jared Thomas Bowers, 32, of Anchorage, Alaska. Bowers is incarcerated for drug trafficking, with a scheduled release of October 2023

Sean Butler, 40, of Bradenton, Fla. Butler is incarcerated for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, with a scheduled release date of February 2023

Darrell Lee Byrd, Jr., 32, of Austin, Texas. Byrd is incarcerated for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, with a scheduled release date of January 2026

Leroy Chappell, Jr., 43, of Macon, Ga. Chappell is incarcerated for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, with a scheduled release date of June 2022

Reynaldo Diaz, 42, of Miami, Fla. Diaz is incarcerated for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, with a scheduled release date of September 2021

Yancey Garringer, 41, of Miramar Beach, Fla. Garringer is incarcerated for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, with a scheduled release date of September 2021

Clarence Goree, 45, of Chicago. Goree is incarcerated for conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute, with a scheduled release date of March 2029

Walter Johnson, 46, of Fort Walton, Fla. Johnson is incarcerated for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, with a scheduled release date of December 2023

David Muniz, 36, of Covington, Ky. Muniz is incarcerated for conspiracy to distribute heroin, with a scheduled release date of April 2020

David Needom, 43, of Cartersville, Ga. Needom is incarcerated for possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, with a scheduled release date of March 2021

Robert White, 37, of Manning, S.C. White is incarcerated for conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, with a scheduled release date of October 2028

Durrell Williams, 34, of Queens, N.Y. Williams is incarcerated for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, with a scheduled release date of April 2024

Miguel Lopez, 33, of Miami, Fla. Lopez is incarcerated for possession of a machine gun, with a scheduled release date of February 2021

Christopher Woods, 41, of Washington, D.C. Woods is incarcerated for armed robbery, with a scheduled release date of September 2023

Possessing/Providing Contraband in Prison (Narcotics)

Jamohl Swann, 39, of Indian Head, Md. Swann is incarcerated for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, with a scheduled release date of June 2023

Julio Lopez, 46, of Miami, Fla. Lopez is incarcerated for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, with a scheduled release date of October 2027

Angela Satterwhite, 43, of Indian Head, Md., is charged with providing contraband in prison. The charge carries a possible penalty of up to five years in federal prison

Margie Izquierdo, 45, of Hialeah, Fla., is charged with providing contraband in prison. The charge carries a possible penalty of up to five years in federal prison

Assault

Dennis Ogburn, 50, of Chicago. Ogburn is incarcerated for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, with a scheduled release date of November 2025

Public Indecency

Berry Green, 26, Miami, Fla. Green is incarcerated for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, with a scheduled release date of October 2033

Stephon Greene, 27, Manassas, Va. Greene is incarcerated for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, with a scheduled release date of February 2026.

Duwayne Jones, 44, Lake Worth, Fla. Jones is incarcerated for distribution of heroin, with a scheduled release date of March 2029

The additional charges could add as much as five years to incarcerated defendants’ current sentences.

“We cannot let prisoners get the upper hand on corrections officers, putting their lives and the lives of other inmates in danger,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI wants to thank our partners, the Bureau of Prisons FCI-Jesup investigators, whose hard work was integral in making these charges possible.”

Criminal informations contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The cases are being investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons Special Investigative Services at FCI-Jesup, and are being prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Bearden.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE